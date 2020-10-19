Man in injured in Davenport shooting Sunday

Davenport police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Wilkes Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man was injured in a shooting in Davenport Sunday night.

Davenport police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Wilkes Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

A man walked into a nearby hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds from the incident, the statement said.

Officers found fired cartridge cases but no other damage or injuries.