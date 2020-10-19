Man in injured in Davenport shooting Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man was injured in a shooting in Davenport Sunday night.
Davenport police officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Wilkes Avenue just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.
A man walked into a nearby hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds from the incident, the statement said.
Officers found fired cartridge cases but no other damage or injuries.
Police ask those with information about this incident to contact the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip on the "P3 Tips" app or submit a tip with Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.