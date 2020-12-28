Burlington man arrested after one is injured in shooting

Police say they've arrested a man after he was identified as the suspect in a shooting that injured one person.

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington man was arrested after police say he shot someone in a neighborhood in the west-central part of the city.

Gunfire was reported in the 2400 block of Flint Hills Drive Sunday, December 27 around 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from Lt. Wayne Thomson, with the Burlington Police Department. When officers arrived they found the injured person, who was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Investigators identified 33-year-old Larry Keith Knotts III as the suspect in the shooting, said Thomson's statement. He was charged with willful injury, felony assault causing a serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and going armed with intent.

Knotts was held in the Des Moines County Jail, awaiting a court appearance.