Burlington man arrested after one is injured in shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington man was arrested after police say he shot someone in a neighborhood in the west-central part of the city.
Gunfire was reported in the 2400 block of Flint Hills Drive Sunday, December 27 around 4:30 p.m., according to a statement from Lt. Wayne Thomson, with the Burlington Police Department. When officers arrived they found the injured person, who was then taken to a nearby hospital.
Investigators identified 33-year-old Larry Keith Knotts III as the suspect in the shooting, said Thomson's statement. He was charged with willful injury, felony assault causing a serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and going armed with intent.
Knotts was held in the Des Moines County Jail, awaiting a court appearance.
If you have any information, you're asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8366.