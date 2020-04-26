Man in hospital after holding two women at gunpoint, officer-involved shooting in Rock Island

Police say the man was holding two women at gunpoint before the shots were fired.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police say a man was sent to the hospital in Peoria after he was shot at by police. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25.

Police say they got reports that a man was holding two women at gunpoint and threatening to kill them at an apartment on 5th Avenue in Rock Island near the QCCA Expo Center.

When they arrived, police say the man jumped out of an apartment window with a handgun. That's when they fired and hit the man. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria with serious injuries.