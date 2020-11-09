Handcuffed man climbs into squad driver seat and takes off, fleeing from Illinois into Iowa

Deputies in Hancock County are looking for a man who they say escaped from custody and took off in a squad car while handcuffed.

According to a statement from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department, 18-year-old Ethan Walte was pulled over around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9. The stop was in a neighborhood near the library at Broadway and 8th Streets in Hamilton, Illinois.

Walte was arrested on a felony warrant for violation of probation for burglary. Police said he was placed in handcuffs and was seated in the patrol car.

"While the deputy was securing Walte's vehicle, Walte was able to get his handcuffed hands in front of his body and climb through the security portion in the patrol vehicle," read a statement from the sheriff's office.

The deputy wound up being thrown to the ground while trying to get Walte out of the driver's seat as he sped away, according to the statement. The deputy suffered minor injuries.

Police say Walte drove about three miles, over the US Highway 136 bridge into Keokuk, Iowa. At 14th and Franklin Streets he crashed into a parked car, causing moderate damage to both vehicles. From there Walte took off on foot.

Authorities are searching for Walte and asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact their local police department.