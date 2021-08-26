Man found guilty in strangling of 74-year-old Davenport man

A Davenport man was convicted for a 2020 incident murder that also involved other charges, such as robbery and burglary.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been convicted of strangling a 74-year-old man and stealing his car.

A jury on Wednesday, August 26 found 20-year-old Charlie Gary guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Robert Long in January 2020. Gary was also convicted of robbery, burglary and abuse of a corpse.

Prosecutors argued Gary strangled Long and abused his body before stealing the car and other items. Gary's attorneys said he was a prostitute and Long died while the men were having sex. They said Gary took Long's possessions as payment.