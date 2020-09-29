Man escapes work-release facility in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man on work-release at a Davenport work release facility has escaped, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.
Iowa DOC said 30-year-old Roy Albert Phillips did not report back to the facility as required on Tuesday, September 29.
Phillips is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.
He was admitted to the work-release facility on April 1, convicted of habitual offender and other crimes in Scott County.
If you have any information on Phillips' whereabouts, you are asked to call your local police department.