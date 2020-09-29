Man escapes work-release facility in Davenport

A man on work-release at a Davenport work release facility has escaped, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Work release escape notice: Davenport pic.twitter.com/D0iWm6dHcF — Iowa Corrections (@IowaCorrections) September 29, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man on work-release at a Davenport work release facility has escaped, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Iowa DOC said 30-year-old Roy Albert Phillips did not report back to the facility as required on Tuesday, September 29.

Phillips is described as being 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

He was admitted to the work-release facility on April 1, convicted of habitual offender and other crimes in Scott County.