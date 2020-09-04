Man dies in Davenport shooting early Thursday morning, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man died in Davenport early Thursday morning after a shooting.
The Davenport Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 900 block of Marquette Street just after 1 a.m. April 9.
Officers found a man on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene, according to a press release from the department.
The man was declared dead by Emergency Medical Staff after initial treatment.
This incident is being investigated.
Police ask those with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, submit an anonymous tip on the “P3 Tips” app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.