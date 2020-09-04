Man dies in Davenport shooting early Thursday morning, police say

The Davenport Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 900 block of Marquette Street just after 1 a.m. April 9.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man died in Davenport early Thursday morning after a shooting.

The Davenport Police Department responded to reports of gunfire in the 900 block of Marquette Street just after 1 a.m. April 9.

Officers found a man on the sidewalk with life-threatening injuries when they arrived at the scene, according to a press release from the department.

The man was declared dead by Emergency Medical Staff after initial treatment.

This incident is being investigated.