Man dies after being stabbed downtown Rock Island

A man died after being stabbed downtown Rock Island on Sunday, August 1.

The stabbing happened around 5:45 p.m., according to a statement from the Rock Island Police Department. Officers were called to a battery at 18th Street and 2nd Avenue, in the District area.

The injured man, age 55, was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, said police.

He has been identified as Paul Crosby from Rock Island, according to the Rock Island County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3.