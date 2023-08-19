1 man dead after early Saturday shooting in Rock Island

​At 2:54 a.m. Saturday, Rock Island Police responded to a shots fired call. Police found two victims, according to the department.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A 19-year-old man died after an early morning shooting in Rock Island on Saturday, Aug. 19.

It happened in the 2200 block of 33rd Street, according to a statement from Rock Island Police. That area is near Washington Junior High School.

At 2:54 a.m. Saturday, Rock Island Police responded to that area for a shots fired call. Police found two victims, according to the department.

One victim is a 19-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released. The other victim is identified as 19-year-old Glenn Evans, Jr. Evans was taken to an area hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg and was later released from the hospital, police said.

Police arrested Evans and charged him with second degree murder, according to the department. He is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail.

The Rock Island Police Department is still investigating what happened. Anyone with information about this shooting can contact the police department or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.