Man dead after shooting in Silvis early Sunday morning

Silvis Police Chief Mark VanKlaveren said a "crime scene" was in the 300 block of Third Avenue Court in Silvis just before 3:30 a.m. Aug. 30, 2020.

The victim's name has not yet been released as the family has not yet been notified.

The East Moline and Silvis Police Departments originally responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline before learning of the "aggravated discharge of a firearm" in Silvis.