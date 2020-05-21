Man charged with 1st-degree murder after a woman is found dead in her Davenport apartment

The 59-year-old woman was found dead around 4:45 a.m. Thursday, May 21.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 59-year-old woman found dead in her apartment, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Police said they were called to an apartment on West 63rd street at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, May 21. That's where they found 59-year-old Victoria Watson dead.

After an investigation, police said 36-year-old Mckinsley Steven Watson was charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Scott County Jail.

It was not clear what their relationship was.