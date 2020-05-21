Man charged with 1st-degree murder after a woman is found dead in her Davenport apartment

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Davenport man has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of a 59-year-old woman found dead in her apartment, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.
Police said they were called to an apartment on West 63rd street at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, May 21. That's where they found 59-year-old Victoria Watson dead.
After an investigation, police said 36-year-old Mckinsley Steven Watson was charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Scott County Jail.
It was not clear what their relationship was.
If you have any information you're asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.