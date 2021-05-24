Man arrested soon after Monday afternoon armed robbery

Davenport police briefly detailed an incident where they had arrested a man shortly after an armed robbery.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport police arrested a man shortly after an armed robbery that took place on Monday evening.

According to the Davenport Police Department, officers were dispatched to investigate a robbery that featured a displayed handgun at about 4:25 p.m. near the 2300 block of West 3rd Street.

Officers were able to locate a suspect, a man named Shallum Davenport Jr, arrest him, and charge him with 1st Degree Robbery.