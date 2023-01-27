Man arrested for allegedly holding East Moline woman captive in her apartment

Authorities say that the man hit his ex-girlfriend with a gun and held her captive in her apartment before she was able to escape and call for help.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A man is in jail after he allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend and held her captive in her apartment, according to the East Moline Police Department.

At about 4:39 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers were contacted by a woman who advised that her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Marshawn Pitts, hit her with a loaded handgun and held her captive in her own apartment in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue.

She was able to escape the apartment and call the police after Pitts fell asleep. Officers later returned to the apartment with a safety perimeter and a search warrant and were able to take him into custody without incident.

A loaded handgun was found during the search, and the woman had suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Pitts is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on a $150,00 bond, charged with aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and aggravated battery, along with misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, aggravated assault, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and criminal damage to property.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with any further information can contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555, Crime stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

More From News 8