Man arrested in Burlington after shooting at crowd, leaves 1 injured

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A Burlington man is in custody after a shooting outside a bar that left one man injured.
Tyler Underwood, 33, was leaving Doc's Tavern at closing time when he then fired into a crowd, according to a Facebook post from the Burlington Police Department.
Police were sent to the scene at 1622 Aetna St. around 2 a.m. on July 23.
Witnesses told police that Underwood left the scene on foot. He was located just a few blocks away from where the incident took place and did not have a gun in his possession. At the time, he was arrested for public intoxication.
A little bit later, police were informed that a male with a gunshot wound to the shin went to the hospital in Fort Madison and said it happened at Doc's.
Underwood was then charged with willful injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, intimidation with a firearm and reckless use of a firearm.
