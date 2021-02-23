x
Man arrested for stabbing, injuring another in Galesburg Sunday

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Galesburg, Illinois Sunday for reportedly stabbing a 54-year-old man in the back.
Credit: fedorovekb - stock.adobe.com

GALESBURG, Ill. — A 21-year-old man was arrested in Galesburg Sunday for reportedly stabbing a 54-year-old man in the back. 

The Galesburg Police Department responded to a nearby hospital Feb. 21, 2021 after reports of a stabbing victim, according to a press release. 

A 54-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the left side of his back and was later taken to a hospital in Peoria for treatment. 

After an investigation, Junior Wallace, 21, is being charged with aggravated battery, police said.

Wallace is being held in Knox County Jail. 

