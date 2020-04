East Moline police arrested Lamont Williams Saturday for the murder of Demetrius Tucker.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — East Moline Police say Lamont Williams was arrested Saturday, April 4. He's accused of murdering Demetrius Tucker on March 16, 2020.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Williams in Rock Island. He's facing two counts of first-degree murder, Class M felonies which come with a mandatory 45-year sentence.