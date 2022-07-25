23-year-old is wanted for murder in connection to Rock Island shooting

Marlin K. Martin, 23, is wanted by Rock Island police in connection to the fatal shooting of Davion Roe.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: The above video aired on July 16.

A 23-year-old man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on the night of Friday, July 15.

The shooting took place on the 1300 block of 4th 1/2 Street in Rock Island. Police responded to the report of shots fired at about 9:50 p.m. to find 25-year-old Davion Roe suffering a gunshot wound. Roe was transported to UnityPoint — Trinity Hospital, but he died before arrival.

Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division issued a warrant for Marlin K. Martin's arrest for first-degree murder in connection with the incident.

According to police, Martin is approximately 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is considered a dangerous fugitive.

Devonte D. Hall, 29, of Rock Island was arrested for first-degree murder in the shooting on Sunday afternoon, July 24. He was taken into custody with a bond set at $1 million.

Anyone with information related to the case or Martin's whereabouts was asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also use the P3 Tips app.

