23-year-old is wanted for murder in connection to Rock Island shooting

A 23-year-old man is wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on the night of Friday, July 15.
The shooting took place on the 1300 block of 4th 1/2 Street in Rock Island. Police responded to the report of shots fired at about 9:50 p.m. to find 25-year-old Davion Roe suffering a gunshot wound. Roe was transported to UnityPoint — Trinity Hospital, but he died before arrival.
Detectives with the Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division issued a warrant for Marlin K. Martin's arrest for first-degree murder in connection with the incident.
According to police, Martin is approximately 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is considered a dangerous fugitive.
Devonte D. Hall, 29, of Rock Island was arrested for first-degree murder in the shooting on Sunday afternoon, July 24. He was taken into custody with a bond set at $1 million.
Anyone with information related to the case or Martin's whereabouts was asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also use the P3 Tips app.
