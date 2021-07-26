Neighbors left in shock after 18-year-old was shot and killed in Silvis

Neighbors at the Loma Linda Apartments tried to help Malik Horne until police arrived.

SILVIS, Ill. — The man shot and killed on Friday, July 23 outside of an apartment complex in Silvis has been identified.

According to the Rock Island County Coroner, 18-year-old Malik Horne was found outside of the Loma Linda Apartments with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

"I came outside, and I heard screaming, saying, he's been shot, he's been shot," said Janelle Wadkins, Loma Linda Resident.

Residents said they stayed and tried to help Horne until medics arrived.

"Yeah, I heard his last words. He was saying to... he couldn't even keep his eyes open all he kept saying, twice, was I want my mom, I want my mom. That's all I heard and then he closed his eyes," said Wadkins.

Medics rushed Horne to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Neighbors said they can't forget the crime scene.

"It was surreal. I don't know how else to put it, it was devastating. Because it's a hard thing to see for anybody. But when you see it firsthand, for the first time it kind of hits you, especially when you have kids that age," said Wadkins.

After the shooting, residents expressed that they were afraid to let their children outside. They said they always wanted a stronger security presence in the complex, but never expected this to happen.

"Shouldn't come to a death of a young gentleman who had his whole future right in front of him. To get shot and killed. I just think that people can be doing some more," said Danny Wadkins, Loma Lina Resident.

The Wadkins family said they are hopeful for change in their neighborhood and are keeping Horne's family in their prayers.

"To lose your own child through a gunshot is the most devastating thing a mother can go through," said Wadkins. "My prayers are with their families."

Silvis Police said they don't have any suspects in custody and the case is still under investigation.