Muscatine asking for help in identifying the suspect who vandalized Madison School

“The school district was disappointed to learn that Madison Elementary School was broken into and vandalized earlier this morning (Friday, August 5, 2022). We are grateful for the quick response from the Muscatine Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department, who initially responded to a fire alarm and discovered the school had been vandalized. They immediately alerted district personnel. At this time, we do not have a dollar amount with regard to the damage and theft that occurred. We ask that members of the Muscatine community please report to the Muscatine Police Department should they see anything or hear anything. The vandalism to the school will be cleaned up, the broken items will be repaired, and what was stolen will be replaced. We plan to complete all of this prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year in just three weeks.”