Muscatine asking for help in identifying the suspect who vandalized Madison School

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Muscatine police are asking the public to help identify the individual(s) responsible for vandalizing Madison Elementary School.
At approximately 3:10 a.m. Friday, August 5, the Muscatine Police and Fire departments responded to the school because the fire alarm went off.
When officers arrived, they found the school had been entered and there was "substantial damage," inside the school, due to vandalism.
This afternoon the Muscatine Community School District released a statement saying:
“The school district was disappointed to learn that Madison Elementary School was broken into and vandalized earlier this morning (Friday, August 5, 2022). We are grateful for the quick response from the Muscatine Fire Department and the Muscatine Police Department, who initially responded to a fire alarm and discovered the school had been vandalized. They immediately alerted district personnel. At this time, we do not have a dollar amount with regard to the damage and theft that occurred. We ask that members of the Muscatine community please report to the Muscatine Police Department should they see anything or hear anything. The vandalism to the school will be cleaned up, the broken items will be repaired, and what was stolen will be replaced. We plan to complete all of this prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year in just three weeks.”
Please contact Detective Jeff DeVrieze at 563-263-9922 (extension 611) if you have any information about this incident. Callers may remain anonymous.