Macomb police: Woman stabs, kills husband in altercation Tuesday morning

Portia M. Garrison faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing her husband Rickey L. Haymer on Tuesday morning.

MACOMB, Ill. — A woman is in jail Wednesday after she allegedly stabbed her husband during a "domestic altercation" Tuesday morning, according to the Macomb Police Department.

Portia M. Garrison, 28, is accused of stabbing her husband Rickey L. Haymer, 27, to death early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the 1600 block of Wheeler Circle at approximately 5:45 a.m. to report.

Once at the scene, officers found Haymer lying on the floor with a stab wound.

Officers then jumped to help with life-saving measures as they waited for other first responders to arrive and assist. Haymer was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:55 a.m., just an hour after police got the call.

Police arrested Garrison following a preliminary investigation. She is being held at the McDonough County Jail. Online court records say she had a hearing on Wednesday.

"Please note that our hearts go out to the family of the deceased, and everyone directly impacted by this tragic incident," the department posted on Facebook Wednesday. "Our department will continue to work tirelessly to investigate this matter and request your patience and cooperation in advance. We ask that the community respect the privacy of the family and witnesses involved and please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."