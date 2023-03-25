House party shooting leaves 1 dead in Macomb, police say

Macomb police believe it is likely video of the shooting exists and ask anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 309-836-3222. All calls will be anonymous.

MACOMB, Ill. — One person is dead and several are recovering from gunshot wounds following an overnight house party shooting in Macomb, according to the Macomb Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 500 block of N Johnson Street around 1:55 a.m. Saturday. Multiple people were wounded and sent to McDonough District Hospital in Macomb while one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area law enforcement teamed up to place the hospital on lockdown as a "precautionary measure."

The identities of the victims are unknown at this time. Police did not disclose any information about a potential suspect, but did say that there may be video evidence of the shooting.

Those who may have video of the shooting are encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers at 309-836-3222. All calls will be anonymous. Video can also be submitted by emailing citizenconcerns@macombpolice.com.

