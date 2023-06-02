Freight House Farmers Market executive director charged with embezzling over $10K

Lorraine Beaman allegedly stole the money and used it to remodel her personal business Chill Ice Cream & Eats, according to the arrest affidavit.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The executive director of Freight House Farmers' Market in Davenport allegedly stole more than $10,000 from the market's funds and used that money to benefit her own business, according to court documents.

Davenport police arrested 60-year-old Lorraine Beaman on Jan. 18 for one count of first-degree theft. The criminal complaint alleges that Beaman stole a total of $10,455.60 from the market's funds over the last two years to remodel her personal business, Chill Ice Cream & Eats.

It's also alleged she used the money to buy more items for her business, an Apple TV, resume builders and a trailer for her son "for an inflated price."

Besides that, the criminal complaint also says Beaman used the stolen money to pay attorney fees for her nonprofit organization.

An arraignment hearing for Beaman is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse. That order came down on Jan. 27.

News 8 has reached out to Freight House Farmers' Market for comment on the situation.