LIVE UPDATES: Judge considers shorter prison sentence for Cory Gregory

Cory Gregory, now Harli Quinn, got a 45-year sentence for the 2005 murder of Adrianne Reynolds. A judge will now decide if the sentence is cut short.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's note: News 8 learned that Cory Gregory has been living as a transgender woman for the last few months and now goes by Harli Quinn. News 8 will now be referring to her as such.

A Rock Island County judge will consider giving Cory Gregory, now Harli Quinn, a shortened prison sentence Wednesday, March 9 for her role in the murder of Adrianne Reynolds that occurred 17 year ago.

It was in 2006 when Quinn and codefendant Sarah Kolb pleaded guilty to killing, burning and dismembering Adrianne Reynolds, their 16-year-old classmate. Upon conviction, Quinn received a 45-year prison sentence.

The 2019 People vs. Buffer Illinois Supreme Court decision declared a sentence greater than 40 years for a minor was a "de facto" life sentence, meaning the sentence is so long that the person will likely spend most or all of their life behind bars.

The Court declared that doing so violates the Eighth Amendment's barring of cruel and unusual punishment unless there is an opportunity for the defendant to later demonstrate maturity and rehabilitation required for release.

In light of the Court's ruling, Quinn filed an appeal for a reduced sentence and, as part of the appeal, was forced to undergo a psych evaluation. After several hearing delays, a judge will decide her fate at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Find the latest updates in the possible resentencing of convicted murderer Harli Quinn below:

9:58 a.m.: Joanna Reynolds takes the witness stand.

“Adrianne’s life is worth more than 20 years”

9:53 a.m.: Prosecution and defense agree to submit psychological evaluation into evidence.

9:40 a.m.: Court proceedings have begun. Judge Church referred to Gregory, who now identifies as a transgender woman, as "Miss Quinn."

9:30 a.m.: Lawyers for Quinn and the state have taken their seats. The family of Adrianne Reynolds is in the Rock Island County courtroom. The arrival of the Quinn and Judge Peter Church will signal the start of proceedings.