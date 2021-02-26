Live at 1:30 pm- Davenport police hold briefing on homicide of 14-year-old

Police said the situation began with a report on Wednesday of three cars chasing each other with at least one firing gunshots.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — At 1:30 p.m., the Chief of the Davenport Police Department, Paul Sikorski, will be hosting a briefing regarding the shooting that left a 14-year-old boy dead.

Check back to watch the briefing live

The incident stemmed from a chase near 13th Street and Farnam Street on Wednesday, February 24 around 4:30 p.m. The report indicated there were three vehicles chasing each other. Gunfire was reportedly coming from at least one of the vehicles.

On Thursday, police confirmed that the body of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey, from Davenport, was found in a yard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street. Winfrey had been shot; an autopsy is pending.

Police said the homicide remains under investigation.

For those with the WQAD News 8 app, we'll send an alert when the briefing begins.