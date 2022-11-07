New defense team requests to push back trial of man accused of murdering Breasia Terrell

The trial has already been pushed back once, but Henry Dinkins received a new defense five months ago.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The defense team representing Henry Dinkins has requested to push back his trial which was already pushed back once, and is currently scheduled to start Oct. 24.

Dinkins is accused of murdering and kidnapping 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020. Judge Henry Latham approved a new defense team for Dinkins, after there was a "breakdown of the attorney-client relationship," and now the new defense, which was appointed in April, is arguing they have not had enough time to prepare.

The defendant's motion states that “At the time of the undersigned’s appointment, no pretrial discovery had been conducted,” and that there is over a terabyte of material including depositions of State's witnesses, documents and video.

The state requested the Court to deny the defendant's motion, and says that Breasia's mom has waited long enough for this trial and that the delay would "significantly disrupt the orderly process of justice in this case and cause prejudice to the state."

"The delay will almost certainly cause the necessity for a new prosecution team on a very complex case," the state's motion says. "The passing of time may affect the ability to locate witnesses as well as their memories of the event."

