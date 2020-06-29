Lawsuit by Illinois scholar's family against counselors dismissed

A central Illinois judge has dismissed for a second time a lawsuit filed by the estate of a slain visiting Chinese scholar against two social workers.

A central Illinois judge has dismissed for a second time a lawsuit filed by the estate of a slain visiting Chinese scholar against two social workers at a University of Illinois counseling center.

Champaign County Circuit Judge Jason Bohm wrote Wednesday what happened to Yingying Zhang was unconscionable.

However, counselors Thomas Miebach and Jennifer Maupin didn't cause or contribute to her death.

After a judge dismissed a similar federal lawsuit in December, it was refiled in January in state court and the university again moved to have it dismissed.