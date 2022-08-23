Knox Co. deputies arrest 4 suspects on warrants totaling $2.2M

The Knox County Sheriff's Department arrested the four wanted suspects during an operation in Wataga, Illinois.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Knox County Sheriff's Department arrested four wanted suspects Monday, Aug. 22 as part of an operation in Wataga.

The sheriff's department received information Monday regarding several wanted subjects at Willard Street Apartments. Assisted by the Galesburg Police Department and FBI Task Force, deputies conducted an operation that resulted in their arrest.

The following people were taken into custody:

Theresa Cantu, 25, of Galesburg was arrested on warrants for aggravated battery in a public place ($60,000) and failure to appear ($20,000).

Nathan Cantu, 19, of Wataga was arrested on warrants for aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm ($500,000); criminal damage to property ($10,000); criminal damage to property and violation of an order of protection ($100,000); aggravated fleeing/eluding ($150,000); and failure to appear ($100,000).

Rey Cantu, 18, of Wataga was arrested on warrants for aggravated assault/discharge of a firearm ($300,000), felony criminal damage to property ($80,000), felony criminal damage to property ($20,000) and fleeing/eluding ($15,000).

Jacques Johnson, 26, of Galesburg was arrested on warrants for aggravated battery with a firearm ($500,000), aggravated assault with a firearm ($300,000), felony criminal damage to property ($30,000) and felony criminal damage to property ($20,000).

Together, their warrants total about $2.2 million.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 23, all suspects remained at the Knox County Jail.