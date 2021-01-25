Lafayette man arrested for alleged kidnapping and torture of woman

The Knox County Sheriff's Department apprehended a man after responding to a woman in the emergency room who had been tortured with various weapons and tools.

LAFAYETTE, Illinois — The Knox County Sheriff's Department was alerted to a Lafayette, Illinois man who reportedly kidnapped and tortured a woman.

On Saturday, January 23, the Department responded to the female victim, who had been in the emergency room with several notable injuries, including being shot multiple times with a gas-powered weapon, abrasions from a drill-powered wire brush, and bruises caused by punches and other weapons.

In the ensuing investigation, officers obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Lafayette resident Braden Mallery and a search warrant for his house.

In the residence, officers were able find several items that were described in the woman's testimony of her restraint and beating and matched her injuries. Detectives also found methamphetamine and and unlawfully-owned firearm. DCFS was also notified of the incident due to the presence of children in the house during the events.

Mallery was then arrested on several charges, including Aggravated Unlawful Restraint, Kidnapping, and Domestic Battery, as well as Interfering with the Report of Domestic Battery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Violation of the FOID Card Act.