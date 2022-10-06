x
Crime

Knox County deputies arrest man who evaded them, charge him with multiple crimes

The suspect, 19-year-old Dante Quick, ran from deputies and attempted to steal another vehicle before breaking into a home and hiding inside of a bedroom closet.
Handcuffs

GALESBURG, Ill. — On Wednesday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a stolen Chevy Equinox parked next to a residence in East Galesburg. 

Deputies identified 19-year-old Dante Quick as the driver of the vehicle. Quick was observed running from the back door of the residence. He ran about half of a mile before attempting to steal another car on Blaze Road. 

Quick was then seen entering a home on Blaze Road through its garage, while the homeowners were outside. Attempts to contact Quick were met with refusal. Deputies received permission from the homeowners to enter the home and they eventually located Quick hiding in a bedroom closet.

Quick is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting, criminal trespass to residence and trespass to motor vehicle.

