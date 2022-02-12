Kewanee man arrested for alleged heroin and child battery

A man was taken into custody after Kewanee School District officials reportedly saw signs of child abuse on a 4-year-old and contacted authorities.

According to a Facebook post published by the Kewanee Police Department on Thursday, February 11, KPD received a complaint on February 10 from the Kewanee School District about a 4-year-old child they suspected had suffered abuse.

Investigators met with school officials and the 4-year-old, and concluded that the child had injuries consistent with signs of abuse.

Officers then visited the child home and met their mother and her boyfriend, identified as 39-year-old William Borsch. Further investigation, police say, found probable cause that Borsch had caused the child's injuries.

Officers also found a large amount of heroin packaged for delivery, consisting of 68 baggies with a total weight of 49.1 grams.

Borsch was taken into custody by Kewanee Police and charged with Aggravated Battery of a Child, as well as Possession of Heroin and Possession with Intent to Deliver.