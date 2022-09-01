Woman in Sherrard animal cruelty case arrested for communicating with a witness

Online court records show Karen Plambeck is facing another criminal charge for communicating with a witness.

SHERRARD, Ill. — Editor's note: The video above is from Aug. 18.

A Sherrard woman arrested last month after nearly 200 dogs were rescued from her home has been arrested again for unlawful communication with a witness, according to online court records.

Law enforcement arrested Karen Plambeck, 59, on Thursday for allegedly contacting the owner of one of the dogs involved in the animal cruelty case.

She is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Plambeck was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated animal cruelty on Aug. 12 after an animal welfare complaint resulted in the recovery of 198 dogs. She faced a previous animal cruelty offense back in 2019, however, those charges were negotiated down to disorderly conduct.

In June 2022, Plambeck was sentenced to 24 months of probation and required to pay a $300 fine.

A status hearing for the unlawful communication charge is set for Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 9 a.m.