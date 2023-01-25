Juveniles ram Moline police cruiser, lead officers on chase

Two juveniles have been arrested after stealing a car, ramming into a Moline police cruiser and leading police on a pursuit through Moline and Rock Island.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two juveniles have been arrested after stealing a car and leading Moline police on a pursuit through Moline and Rock Island, according to a release.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23 around 4 p.m., Moline police responded to the 700 block of 51st Street for a report that a Kia Sportage had just been stolen.

Responding officers located the vehicle while en route to the call. The car thieves rammed a Moline police car before leading police officers on a chase into Rock Island, back into Moline, and finally ending when the Kia stopped near McCandless Park in Rock Island.

Two suspects fled from the vehicle on foot, and one was immediately captured by Moline police. The second suspect was arrested nearby after an East Moline police K9 and Rock Island Police K9 arrived to help search.

The two suspects are juveniles, a 15-year-old girl from Moline and a 15-year-old boy from Rock Island. Due to their age, no further information is currently available.