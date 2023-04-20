Juvenile female injured in Davenport shooting Thursday morning

Davenport Police responded to the 700 block of W 63rd Street just before noon on April 20.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police responded to a call where they found a juvenile female injured with a gunshot wound shortly before noon on Thursday.

According to a release sent by the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to the area of 700 block of W. 63rd Street, at 11:53 a.m. on April 20, to a report of an individual injured by gun shots.

When they arrived, police found a girl with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Medic EMS with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police did not report any other injuries. Davenport Police says this does not appear to be a random act of violence.