x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Juvenile female injured in Davenport shooting Thursday morning

Davenport Police responded to the 700 block of W 63rd Street just before noon on April 20.
Credit: WQAD

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police responded to a call where they found a juvenile female injured with a gunshot wound shortly before noon on Thursday. 

According to a release sent by the Davenport Police Department, officers responded to the area of 700 block of W. 63rd Street, at 11:53 a.m. on April 20, to a report of an individual injured by gun shots.

When they arrived, police found a girl with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by Medic EMS with a non-life-threatening injury.

Police did not report any other injuries. Davenport Police says this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The incident remains under investigation by the police department and they will be releasing no further information at this time.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Davenport's 'Group Violence Intervention' program 1 year later

Before You Leave, Check This Out