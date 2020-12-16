Juvenile dies after being found with gunshot wound at crash site in Rock Island

Police were initially called to a crash, but at the scene they found a juvenile driver had been shot.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person is dead after suffering a gunshot wound amid a car crash in Rock Island.

Police said they were called to a car crash shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 in the 600 block of 42nd Avenue. At the scene they did find a crash with two cars involved.

Inside one of those cars was a juvenile male driver, who had been shot, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.