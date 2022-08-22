Davenport man gets over 5 years in prison for June 2021 bank robbery

Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, was sentenced Thursday for robbing a credit union on North Brady Street.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on June 17, 2021.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, a Davenport man was sentenced to 65 months in prison for robbing a credit union just over a year ago.

The robbery occurred just before 4 p.m. June 16, 2021, at the Ascentra Credit Union located on 1800 North Brady St.

Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, passed a note to the teller demanding he or she "put all the money on the counter," according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The teller provided Turner with $1,155, and he fled the scene.

Davenport police were dispatched to the robbery and located Turner nearby. Turner admitted to robbing the credit union.

Turner pleaded guilty to the bank robbery charge on Feb. 22, 2022.