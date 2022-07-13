Police searching for suspect in July 9 shooting at East Moline bar

East Moline police are looking for 37-year-old Stacy T. Smith; the suspect in a shooting at Jim's Domino Lounge on July 9.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of shooting someone at a bar on July 9.

At about 1:53 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, officers received a report of a gunshot victim located at Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street, according to the department.

Police arrived at the scene outside the bar's front door to find that the victim had been taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and that the suspect had fled the scene.

Detectives spoke with the victim at the hospital and confirmed that he had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Reportedly, further investigation uncovered a suspect — 37-year-old Stacy T. Smith of Moline. A warrant has been issued for Smith on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

At the time of writing, Smith has not been brought into police custody.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, CrimeStoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the CrimeStoppers P3 App.