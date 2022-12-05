Judge denies juvenile court request for 2nd teenager accused of killing Fairfield teacher

Judge Shawn Showers wrote that he did not believe there was enough time for Willard Miller to be potentially rehabilitated in juvenile court.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A Jefferson County judge has denied a request from Willard Miller to be tried in juvenile court in the killing of Fairfield High School teacher Nohema Graber, according to a Thursday ruling.

The court ruled juvenile court would not provide "reasonable prospects" for rehabilitating Miller.

The 16-year-old Miller, along with 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the November 2021 death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

On Wednesday, the same judge also denied a request from Goodale to be tried in juvenile court.