16-year-olds Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale will remain in jail on $1 million cash-only bonds.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Nov. 29.

A judge has ruled the bonds for Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale will remain at $1 million cash only.

The 16-year-olds are charged with Murder in the First Degree and Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony for allegedly killing Nohema Graber, a Spanish teacher at Fairfield High School.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

If either suspect posts bond, they would enter pretrial supervision, according to the order filed Thursday afternoon by Judge Joel Yates.

Goodale's lawyer had said the $1 million bond is so excessive it amounts to pretrial detention without bond. Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown said the brutal nature of the crime justifies it.

"The investigation, in this case, has revealed that the defendant, along with the co-defendant, has engaged in [an] extremely brutal murder of an innocent person," Brown said.

Miller's lawyer said his family could provide monitoring for in-home arrest as well as GPS and video monitoring to ensure he appears for pretrial court hearings.

Prosecutors, on the other hand, had asked bond to be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.

Pretrial conferences for the suspects are scheduled for March 21 with trials scheduled for April 19, 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report