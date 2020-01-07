Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office looking for man indicted for 2019 East Dubuque murder

The State’s Attorney Office is asking those with information about Joseph Wright's location to contact the sheriff’s office at 815-777-2141.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man charged with the murder of an East Dubuque woman in 2019.

On Sept. 9, 2019, a grand jury in Jo Daviess County, Illinois indicted Joseph L. Wright, 31, with five counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery for an incident from earlier the same year.

Wright is accused of fatally shooting Jennifer Miller, 44, with a firearm on April 21, 2019 in East Dubuque.

Wright is described as standing 6'1" tall around 205 pounds. He also has the word "Passion" tattooed on his right jaw line, the word "Prince" and a crown tattooed above his right and left eyes.

A warrant is currently out for Wright's arrest.