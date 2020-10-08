Man gets life with no parole in 1979 murder of Iowa woman

Jerry Burns was arrested 39 years after the murder and has now been sentenced after his conviction in February.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole in the 1979 murder of an 18-year-old high school student.

Jerry Burns was arrested in Dec. 19 2018, 39 years to the day after Michelle Martinko was found dead in her parents’ car outside a shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She had been stabbed to death.