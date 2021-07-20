Iowa teen girl found dead in car had been shot, police say

Police say a 15-year-old girl found dead early Tuesday behind the wheel of a vehicle that had crashed in Cedar Rapids appears to have been shot.
Television station KCRG reports that Cedar Rapids police found the car crashed just before 6: 30 a.m. Tuesday at Hawthorne Hill Apartments with the girl inside the vehicle.
Police say it appeared the girl had suffered a gunshot wound, but are awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm a cause of death.
Police have not released the teen's name and say they have no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Cedar Rapids police at (319) 286-5491, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800–CS-CRIME.