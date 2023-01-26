x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Iowa man who killed stepson, abused wife dies in Coralville prison

An 84-year-old Iowa man who was sentenced to life in prison last year for killing his stepson has died in a Coralville prison.
Credit: Iurii Gagarin - stock.adobe.com

CORALVILLE, Iowa — An Iowa man who was sentenced to life in prison last year for killing his stepson has died, corrections department officials said.'

Thomas Knapp, 84, died Thursday of natural causes after a chronic illness while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced.

Knapp was convicted in September of first-degree murder and willful injury in the May 11, 2020, death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek in their rural Merrill home, The Sioux City Journal reported.

Thomas Knapp was also convicted of willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault for beating his now ex-wife, Darlene Knapp.

Darlene Knapp testified that Thomas Knapp beat her in their bedroom the day of the shooting. She said after she left the room, Juzek held the door shut so her husband couldn't pursue her.

She said Knapp shot Juzek through the bedroom door. After Juzek collapsed, Knapp shot him a second time while Darlene Knapp watched, she said.

Related Articles

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

Clinton County authorities prepare for active shooter incidents

Before You Leave, Check This Out