Duo allegedly kidnap, burn man in Cedar Falls, IA

If convicted of 1st-degree kidnapping, 46-year-old Donovan Danielson and 32-year-old Nicole Sage could face life in prison.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A man and woman face charges for allegedly restraining a man while striking and burning him in Cedar Falls.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported that 46-year-old Donovan James Danielson and 32-year-old Nicole Elise Sage could face life in prison if convicted. Both were arrested Sunday on first-degree kidnapping charges and it wasn't immediately clear on Monday if they had attorneys.

Police said the suspects were armed with a handgun when they restrained the victim to a chair, gagged and burned him and struck him with blunt objects for "a lengthy period of time" inside their Iowa Street home in Cedar Falls.

The victim later made his way to a motel and called police.