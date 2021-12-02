Iowa man gets life sentence for abusing 2 children

Jorge Maldonado of Iowa City was sentenced Monday, Nov. 29 for sexually abusing two young girls and threatening to kill them if they told.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A 30-year-old Iowa City man cursed a judge and threatened the mother of his victims as he was being sentenced to life in prison without parole for sexually assaulting two young girls.

Jorge Maldonado was sentenced Monday, Nov. 29 for the abuse of girls who were ages 9 and 12 when the abuse occurred in 2019.

Testimony during his trial indicated that Maldonado had threatened to kill the girls and their mother if they told anyone about the assault.