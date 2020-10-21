Iowa man charged with incest and sexual exploitation of a minor

According to police officials, the incest charge was added after evidence indicated that Stage had sex with a half-blood female family member.

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — An Eldridge man has been arrested on charges alleging sexual exploitation of a minor and incest.

Back on August 8 of 2020, the Scott County Sheriffs Office received a Cybertip from the Iowa ICAC Task Force and started an investigation.

Police say Dylan L. Stage, 25, of Eldridge was arrested after the investigation revealed Stage was possessing and promoting child pornography.

According to the Scott County sheriff, the incest charge was added after evidence indicated that Stage had sex with a half-blood female family member. Police say she was an adult at the time.

On October 21, 2020 Stage was arrested and charged him with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a class “D” felony, three counts of a lesser charge sexual exploitation of a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor, and one count of incest, a class “D” felony.'