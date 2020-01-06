Iowa governor addresses protests in the state after violence erupts in Davenport, Des Moines

"This violence is unacceptable," Reynolds said about a Davenport officer was shot and injured.

Following a weekend of protests, Gov. Kim Reynolds and several Des Moines city leaders held a press conference on the Iowa State Capitol steps Monday afternoon.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, police Chief Dana Wingert and Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D- Des Moines joined Reynolds at 2 p.m. to address the community.

Over the weekend, several protests escalated to violence throughout Des Moines and Davenport following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Derek Chaunvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck while taking him into custody for an alleged forgery.

In Davenport Sunday night into Monday morning, riots led to two deaths and two people injured in shootings, including a police officer.

"This violence is unacceptable," Reynolds said, regarding an officer being shot and injured. "Our thoughts and prayers are with this officer, his family and the people of Davenport as they experience these horrible tragedies."

Reynolds said she spoke with Davenport Mayor Mike Matson offering the "full support of the state."

"I have also been in contact with Iowa National Guard to discuss the National Guard's role in assisting state and local law enforcement. Under my order they stand ready to assist when and if that time occurs."

Gov. Reynolds concluded the press conference by admitting that government needs to implement systemic change in the justice system.

"I said in my remarks, it's going to be uncomfortable," Reynolds said.

"I've not walked in your shoes, I don't know what you've experienced, help me understand what you've experienced and what we're doing wrong so that we can get rid of those injustices and continue to lift up everybody and give everybody that chance to be successful."

"This is a land of opportunity we need everybody to be able to have that same opportunity. So, I need to be there, I need to listen, I'm willing to do it. We're going to figure out a way to facilitate that. And we're going to get it done."

Betty Andrews is the president of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP. She stepped to the podium to share her pain and frustration.

"COVID-19 has revealed the challenges and put the spotlight on those challenges, but that's not the only pandemic that we are dealing with. We are dealing with a legacy of oppression, a proverbial knee, that America has on the neck of the African American community," she said.

Andrews continued, "There is hurt. There is frustration. I'm there. I'm black and I share that pain and frustration. And we also acknowledge, as have all of our officials that this is a perfect time to protest and to raise awareness around these issues. We don't want George Floyd to die in vain. We don't want Brianna Taylor, to die in vain. We want justice."