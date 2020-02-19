State of Iowa files lawsuit against QC telemarketing company

The Iowa Attorney General says the owners of PM Specialties and Milestone Consulting have been accused of defrauding small business owners in at least 13 states.

The State of Iowa has filed a lawsuit against a Quad Cities based advertising company.

The lawsuit claims the company defrauded customers, practiced deceptive advertising and unfair practices.