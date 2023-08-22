2 Knox County residents arrested for selling illegal cannabis cartridges, which led to overdoses

Two Galesburg residents were recently arrested after an investigation of children overdosing on cannabis-infused vape cartridges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. — After months of investigation, the Knox County Sheriff's Office has made two arrests in a case involving juveniles overdosing on cannabis-infused vape cartridges.

Dominique Wingo and Thomas Swing have been arrested after a search of a residence at 740 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg and related vehicles found multiple drugs including cocaine, Vicodin, and over 40 pounds of cannabis.

They also found more than 1,200 illegally manufactured vape cartridges, cannabis infusion processing equipment, a stolen gun, and a large amount of cash.

Officials believe the vape cartridges Wingo and Swing were distributing were infused with cannabis and other ingredients, resulting in multiple children reacting to the compounds.

Sheriff Jack C. Harlan Jr. said in a statement that he "holds a zero tolerance stance for the illegal distribution of cannabis, especially to juveniles."