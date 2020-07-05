Investigation into deadly officer-involved shooting in Rock Island complete, next steps pending

The decision on whether any charges will be filed in a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in Rock Island remains up in the air.

An 11-day investigation has been completed by the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force and handed over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal for review.

The task force was looking into the deadly shooting of 37-year-old Kelvin D. Shaw on April 25. That evening, police were called to an apartment in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue “where a female victim was reportedly being held against her will” for two days, according to a statement from Detective Jon Leach.

While collecting information and working to make contact two officers on scene, Steven Mumma and Tyler Evans, encountered Shaw as he was climbing out of an apartment window, according to the statement. Shaw started to take off on foot, but had trouble getting over a fence on the property.

The officers fired their weapons at Shaw, who ended up dying a day later, said the statement.

Leach said Shaw did have a gun on him at the time.

Both officers were placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol. Mumma joined the Rock Island Police Department in 2012, and Evans joined in 2018.