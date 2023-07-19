x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Inmate escapes from worksite in Victor, Iowa, not in custody

Jermichael Jim Wells left his worksite in Victor and was last seen around 5 p.m. on July 19.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

VICTOR, Iowa — Iowa Department of Corrections announced that an inmate left his worksite in Victor, Iowa and "has been placed on escape status," according to a press release around 11 p.m. July 19.

The inmate is Jermichael Jim Wells, 25, who is assigned to the Correctional Release Center located in Newton, Iowa. He was last seen at Quantum Plastics in Victor, his assigned workplace, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19. 

According to the release, he was sentenced for the following charges: second-degree theft, second-degree burglary, third-degree motor vehicle burglary, dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon and forgery.

Law enforcement organizations across the state were notified by the Department of Public Safety and "are working to locate and apprehend Wells," according to the release. 

Wells is a 5' 11" Black male and weighs 157 pounds, according to the release. There are tattoos on his chest, back and right shoulder. The word "Keashia" is on his left arm along with "Polo" on his chest, "Loyalty" on his neck and "Kesai" on his face. 

Anyone with information should reach out to their local police. The Department of Corrections said citizens should not apprehend the inmate if they believe they have encountered him. Leave the area and call police. 

Victor is a town an hour and a half west of the Quad Cities in Poweshiek and Iowa counties. 

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.  

► Download the WQAD News 8 App 
► Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

Watch more news, weather and sports on News 8's YouTube channel

More Videos

In Other News

Man killed in Muscatine shooting, other charged with murder

Before You Leave, Check This Out