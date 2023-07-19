Inmate escapes from worksite in Victor, Iowa, not in custody

Jermichael Jim Wells left his worksite in Victor and was last seen around 5 p.m. on July 19.

VICTOR, Iowa — Iowa Department of Corrections announced that an inmate left his worksite in Victor, Iowa and "has been placed on escape status," according to a press release around 11 p.m. July 19.

The inmate is Jermichael Jim Wells, 25, who is assigned to the Correctional Release Center located in Newton, Iowa. He was last seen at Quantum Plastics in Victor, his assigned workplace, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19.

According to the release, he was sentenced for the following charges: second-degree theft, second-degree burglary, third-degree motor vehicle burglary, dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a felon and forgery.

Law enforcement organizations across the state were notified by the Department of Public Safety and "are working to locate and apprehend Wells," according to the release.

Wells is a 5' 11" Black male and weighs 157 pounds, according to the release. There are tattoos on his chest, back and right shoulder. The word "Keashia" is on his left arm along with "Polo" on his chest, "Loyalty" on his neck and "Kesai" on his face.

Anyone with information should reach out to their local police. The Department of Corrections said citizens should not apprehend the inmate if they believe they have encountered him. Leave the area and call police.

Victor is a town an hour and a half west of the Quad Cities in Poweshiek and Iowa counties.

